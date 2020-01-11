Thank you for participating in the 2019 Trees for Troops program sponsored by the Christmas Spirit Foundation. Over the past 15 years, with the support of many tree farmers, organizations, school groups, companies and individuals across the nation, this program has contributed almost 245,000 trees to soldiers and their families in over 79 bases in the U.S. and overseas.

This year, over 18,000 trees were delivered to soldiers in all branches of the service, including local National Guard units, West Point and over 650 trees went to our soldiers at Fort Drum in Watertown. New York tree farmers and donors contributed over 15% of the total trees, over 3,200 trees.

Special thanks go out to all who helped us again this year: Magee Fire Department, Phelps American Legion Seeley B. Parish Post 457, LS Lee Inc., Steve Van Camp Tire Service and the many, many businesses, organizations, individuals and our tree farm customers.

A special thank you to the area tree farms who also participated: Brickle Tree Farm in Phelps, Castle Breeze Christmas Trees in Seneca Castle and Buttonwood Farms in Watkins Glen.

To our soldiers, please come home safe and until then, we will support you the way we know best: giving you and your family a farm-fresh, made in the USA Christmas tree.

Dick and Mary Ellen Darling

Darling’s Tree Farm

Clifton Springs