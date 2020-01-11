Fred Van Orden and Sue Weiland are the first to be married at Woodlawn Cemetery's historic chapel

CANANDAIGUA — Fred Van Orden and Sue Weiland first saw the historic chapel at Woodlawn Cemetery several years ago at a fundraiser.

At the time, the chapel was, to put it charitably, a bit of a fixer-upper — shuttered since 1958 and looking the part, thus the fundraiser for its rehabilitation. But both thought the chapel would be really nice when the work was complete.

And last fall, when they learned that it had reopened, the wheels started turning.

Together for 19 years, the couple this year decided the time was right to get married, which they did — Jan. 1, 2020, in Woodlawn Chapel. The wedding is the first in the history of the chapel, which was built in 1909 and was officially dedicated Oct. 1 of that year.

“It was very nice,” said Fred Van Orden, who is a Rochester Police Department retiree. “The place is gorgeous and seems like something from medieval times.”

Doug Stone, who is superintendent of the cemetery in Canandaigua, and his wife, Sandy, had never met the couple until they got the call asking about a wedding there.

The couple wanted something small, intimate and special, yet quick, Sandy Stone said. They asked the Stones to be witnesses, which gave her goosebumps, she said. An officiant performed the ceremony, which then became a part of local history — the first wedding at the historic chapel.

“We thought it was so romantic,” Sandy Stone said. “The five of us had the loveliest little wedding. What a great way to kick off the new year. I can’t say enough of what sweet people they are.”

The chapel was used for funerary purposes initially for about five decades, according to Doug Stone. Sitting dormant for the following 60 years took its toll on the architectural gem.

“We knew that if it was to be saved and restored that it would need to be reopened as a multi-purpose facility,” Stone said.

So that means regular worship services, recitals, vow renewals, lectures, bridal and baby showers, meetings and yes, weddings.

“The Van Orden wedding on New Year’s Day was a monumental event,” he said. “This event is an example of how the chapel must adapt and change to the diverse needs of our community if it is going to be a viable venue.”

Sue Weiland said she and her new husband like historical things, and the chapel’s age, architecture, and stained glass windows attracted their attention.

“Just the history of the place,” said Weiland, who is a Rochester City School District retiree. “To us, it seemed like the perfect location. And they are great people.”

That they would be first to be married in the chapel didn’t cross their minds, Fred Van Orden said. They just wanted to kick off the New Year on a high note and by happenstance became pioneers for others who also might want to be married at this local “treasure.”

“It was a nice evening,” he said. “We enjoyed it.”