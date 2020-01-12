Ontario County Sheriff's deputies charged Alison Marshal, 39, after a roadside investigation.

A Canandaigua woman was charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday night in Naples.The DWI charge is a felony because of a previous DWI conviction within the last 10 years.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies charged Alison Marshal, 39, after a roadside investigation.

Deputies reported stopping a vehicle on Elizabeth Street in the village of Naples shortly after 11 p.m. Marshal was arrested and taken to the Ontario County Jail to be arraigned in the morning. Marshal had a prior DWI conviction in 2012 in the city of Canandaigua, which made this charge a felony.