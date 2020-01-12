As of 8 a.m., more than 13,000 customers were without power in Monroe, Ontario, Genesee, Livingston and Orleans counties.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) -- High winds are knocking out power to hundreds of people across the Rochester area Sunday morning on a Red Alert Weather Day.

As of 8 a.m., RG&E, National Grid and NYSEG report more than 13,000 customers without power in Monroe, Ontario, Genesee, Livingston and Orleans Counties.

Those numbers could rise based on high winds. Wind gusts approaching 70 mph have been reported in Buffalo and Batavia.

On Sunday morning, Adam Bello tweeted: "We are carefully monitoring the ongoing wind storm this morning. For your safety, stay away from any downed powerlines."



