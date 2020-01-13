Fort Hill Performing Arts Center hosts gala reopening

CANANDAIGUA — After four years of planning, fundraising, redesigning and general mountain-moving, the curtain at Fort Hill Performing Arts Center finally went up. And to thunderous applause.

Eager concert-goers packed the newly renovated Sands Constellation Theatre at FHPAC for its three-day grand opening gala Jan. 10, 11 and 12.

An all-star lineup included performances by Michael Park and Nicolette Hart, the Rochester Oratorio Society, members of Finger Lakes Opera and Rochester City Ballet, the Collective Force Jazz Ensemble, Diana Jacobs Band, Finger Lakes Concert Band, the Greater Finger Lakes Jazz Orchestra and Blue Grass Trio.

The city’s newest concert venue is also one of the area’s oldest, dating back to its dedication in 1930. In its former life, the structure served Canandaigua Academy’s ninth through twelfth grade students.

Among them was 12- or 13-year-old Gordon Estey, who was to become FHPAC’s restoration catalyst and Board of Directors president.

“In 1968 my music teacher, Jack Lamb, asked for volunteers to work backstage for an upcoming Rochester Philharmonic concert,” said Estey to gala concertgoers. “I raised my hand and that request set the scene for my love of theater and for my future career of 49 years as a professional lighting designer, technical director and stage manager.”

After more than a half-century of association with the Rochester Philharmonic at the Eastman Theater, Estey retired in December.

But not before firing up like-minded artists, alumni and community shakers and movers to transform the former Canandaigua Academy theater, gymnasium, swimming pool and wood and metal shop into today’s fully renovated FHPAC.

Nearly all of the project’s $6 million funding has been raised, he said. But donations are still welcome and investors still sought to sponsor theater seats in memory or honor of loved ones. Those combined efforts are expected to put the project fully in the black.

With just two paid staff members, FLPAC is powered largely by an enthusiastic cadre of volunteers who served gala weekend as ushers, parking lot attendants and at the ticket and coat check desks.

Setting the tone pre-concert from behind a grand piano in the lobby was singer-songwriter and Canandaigua Academy graduate Michael Yacci. The Rochester Institute of Technology professor and senior associate dean is married to FHPAC board member Nancy Yacci, and together the two have enjoyed a front row seat as the venue morphed from neglected storage space to well-appointed concert venue and theater.

“I’ve been coming in week after week, watching it being built,” said Mike Yacci. “It seemed like a long road, but it happened and it’s beautiful. And I think this is going to be such a cool part of the community because we don’t really have anything this size.”

The venue will “speak to Canandaigua” because it’s likely to draw smaller national acts, as well as regional and local talent, he said.

“I’m looking forward to playing here at some point in time,” said Yacci. “I think there’s a lot of talent that’s bubbling under the surface, and a chance to play in a concert atmosphere is really nice.”

Mike and Nancy bought theater seats in memory of beloved family members, and of two of Mike’s former music teachers: Jack Bullock and Jack Lamb.

“Those guys were the world to me,” said Yacci. “How many hours did I spend with Jack Lamb in this auditorium practicing and hanging out? All of eighth grade. Both of those guys were very important.”

FLPAC Executive Director Sueann Townsend greeted guests from behind the ticket desk.

“We’re very excited to be out of the construction phase and welcoming all our patrons and friends to our first performance,” said Townsend Saturday night.

Following the gala, the venue will undergo a week of further technical fine tuning and equipment installation, along with the launch of its automated box office and ticketing for online sales, she said.

“We have a series of local and regional organizations that are coming to us regularly,” Townsend said. “Those include the Finger Lakes Concert Band, the Rochester City Ballet, the Rochester Oratorio Society, Finger Lakes Opera and Bristol Valley Theater.”

Starting March 11, monthly FHPAC Wednesdays will be presented, featuring local music groups of various genres, she said.

The 427-seat theater boasts a stage capacity equivalent to most Broadway houses, Townsend said, and the acoustic design of the space is especially strong.

“The real exciting thing was the first ensemble rehearsal that we have of the Finger Lakes Concert Band,” she said. “It was the first time I’d heard a large ensemble, and you can hear all the sounds without them being muddled together.”

State Senator Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua, in her opening remarks at Friday’s invitation-only event, remarked about how many memories had been made long ago in the theater. She was struck in particular by “one sweet story of high school students who fell madly in love right there on the stage,” she said.

“Rosemary Park and her late husband, George, appeared in a school production of ‘Bye, Bye Birdie,’ where they even shared their first kiss,” Helming said.

But the standout quip of the gala weekend came Saturday from Daytime Emmy-winning television and Broadway star Michael Park, also a Canandaigua Academy alum. Park is best known for his roles in Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Smokey Joe's Cafe” and “Tuck Everlasting,” and daytime TV’s “As the World Turns.”

In between solos from the FHPAC stage he pointed to the theater balcony and recalled the many vocal lessons he took in the upstairs practice rooms.

“I used to get made fun of a lot in those days,” Park said, smiling. “What do you think now? How’d I do?”