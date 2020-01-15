“Dixie’s Tupperware Party,” an Off-Broadway production starring Dixie Longate, will be presented at 8 p.m. Jan. 24, 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 25 and 2 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Lyric Theatre, 440 East Ave., Rochester.

The musical, which garnered a 2008 Drama Desk Award nomination, will continue Opportunities for Creation’s 2019-20 season. Written by Kris Andersson, the production is playing Rochester as part of a tour that has logged over 1,100 performances.

Tickets cost $30-$60. To purchase, visit the box office or https://www.ofccreations.com or call 585-667-0954.