Brandon Burgess, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, two counts of grand larceny, and tampering with physical evidence in Ontario County Court on Wednesday, according to Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts.

The Lyons man who sparked a multi-county manhunt after deputies said he robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in September has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Brandon Burgess, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, two counts of grand larceny, and tampering with physical evidence in Ontario County Court on Wednesday, according to Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts.

In September, Burgess robbed a 7-Eleven in Phelps at gunpoint and was on the run for more than a day before he was captured in Seneca Falls. Court documents state he stole thousands of dollars worth of tools while he was on the run.

As part of the guilty plea, Burgess waived his right to appeal.

Burgess will serve five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Sentencing is set for Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m.