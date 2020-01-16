The 1350 Cafe in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people ages 55 and older at noon from Mondays through Fridays.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for nonresidents. Registration is required. All meals are prepared by Chef Preston Bennett.

Jan. 6: Fried chicken, steamed rice and vegetable blend.

Jan. 7: Pork roast with carrots and potatoes.

Jan. 8: Homemade lasagna with garlic bread. Lunch and Learn: “What is

Physical Therapy?” Alzheimer’s Association: “Understanding Alzheimer’s and

Dementia.”

Jan. 9: Honey crusted salmon, wild rice, mixed vegetables and dinner roll.

Jan. 10: Shepherd’s pie, side salad and fresh fruit.

Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.