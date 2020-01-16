Two Victor schools are dismissing students early on Thursday after a bomb threat resulted in an evacuation.

According to a robocall sent to parents, a bomb threat was written on the wall of a bathroom at Victor Senior High School Thursday morning. Senior and junior high school students were moved to other buildings on campus.

Police are searching the senior and junior high schools.

Senior and junior high school students will be dismissed at 12:15 p.m., according to a release which was sent out to parents. Any property left behind by a student can be retrieved between 2 and 4 p.m. today.

Any after school activities scheduled at either building will still be held, unless authorities find "something of concern."