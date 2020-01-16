The Geneva General Hospital Auxiliary is selling tickets for a chance to win baskets filled with Valentine’s Day-themed goodies, including wines, clothing, jewelry, candy and decorative items.

Tickets will be sold for $1 each or six for $5 from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 22, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, near the North St. Pharmacy in the Medical Office Building adjacent to Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St.; and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 17 and 31 on the lower level of the hospital, across from the cafeteria.

The drawing will be held Feb. 13. The Auxiliary raises funds to support hospital programs and services.

Call 315-787-4050 or email helen.kelley@flhealth.org for information.