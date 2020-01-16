Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — Eric Andersen, with Jeff Riales, 7:30 p.m.; Friday — Anonymous Willpower, 5:30 p.m., Tammi Savoy with the Chris Casello Combo, time TBA; Saturday — Pyntch and Gavin of the Rebel Banjo Circus, 8:30 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Open Jam hosted by Andy Saxby and Matt Beeman, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Kevin Reed, 5-7 p.m., The Living Room Session, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Davey O., 5-7 p.m., Fornieri Brothers Band, 8-11 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, 2 W. Main St., Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bernunzio's Uptown Music, 122 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Ukulele Hour, 11 a.m. to midnight, Bluegrass Jam, 5:30-7 p.m.

Boulder Coffee, 100 Alexander St., Rochester: Saturday — Sam Kaiser, 7 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Saturday — Open Mic hosted by Men Behaving Badly, 6-9 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Friday — Kids in the Basement, Ocular Panther, Continental Drift, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Goron, The Highest Leviathan, Alien Autopsy, Heathens, 8 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1690 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Friday — David Young, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Shades of Grey, 9 p.m.; Sunday — Open Mic, time TBA.

Del Lago, 1133 Route 414, Tyre: Friday — ABBA Revisited, 8 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Ende Brothers, 9 p.m.; Friday — Plan B, 10 p.m.; Saturday — Vinyl, 10 p.m.

Fanatics Pub, 7281 W. Main St., Lima: Friday — Jackson Cavalier, 7 p.m.

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn, 60 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Saturday — Five Hairy Guys, 9 p.m.

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn, 1200 Bay Road, Webster: Saturday — Gary Rose, 9 p.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Friday — West End Blend, with Travers Brothership, 8 p.m.

Greenhouse Café,, 2271 W. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lary Fox, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Friday — Richie Stearns & The Finger Lakes All Stars Dance Party, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — The Lonely Ones, 4-6 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Jimmy Grillo's Open Stage, 8 p.m.; Friday — Marty Roberts, 5:30 p.m., John Payton Project, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — Noble Vibes, 8:30 p.m.

Kodak Center, 200 W. Ridge Road, Rochester: Friday — Classic Albums Live presents Led Zeppelin's "Led Zeppelin II," 7:30 p.m.

Lake Drum Brewing, 16 E. Castle St., Geneva: Friday — Lub Dub, 9:30-11:30 p.m.; Saturday — St. Vith, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — JAVA, 7 p.m.; Friday — Annie Wells Band, 8 p.m.; Saturday — The Lonely Ones, 8 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Friday — Nile Singers present Supertramp's "Breakfast in America," with Violet Mary, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Homegrown 2020 (live music and beer samplings for Three Heads anniversary party), noon.

Longshots at Finger Lakes Hotel, 6108 Loomis Road, Farmington: Saturday — Slow Riders, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Montage Music Hall, 55 Chestnut St., Rochester: Saturday — Call for the Priest, with MoonChild, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Black Sabb---h (female Black Sabbath tribute), 7:30 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Friday — B42K, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — Zac Brown Tribute Band, 9 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Riding Shotgun, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Griffith & Martino, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Dave McGrath, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Craft Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Warren Paul, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Colin Jones, 6-8 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Big Blue House, 6-9 p.m.

Photo City Improv, 543 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Ravens Night for a Good Caws (benefit for Benevolent Guardians of Corvidae) featuring Clockmen, The Keelers, The Raye Black and DJ Darkwave), 7 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Friday — Kate Brewer, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Connie Fredericks-Malone, 6-9 p.m.

Ramada Lakefront, 41 Lake Front Drive, Geneva: Friday — John Bolger, time TBA.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St. (off East Avenue), Rochester: Friday — Chris Cady, 5:30-7 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing Co., 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — Endless Mountain Derelicts, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Rayanna Chambers, 6-8 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Hall Pass, 8-11:30 p.m.; Saturday — The Dean's List, 8-11:30 p.m.

Rio Tomatlán, 106 Bemis St., Canandaigua: Saturday — Meyer & McGuire, 6:30-9:30 p.m.; Sunday — Jackson Cavalier, 3-5 p.m.

Rochester Beer Park, 375 Averill Ave., Rochester: Friday — Steve Bartolotta, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Four Pronged Trident, 7 p.m.

Sidetrack Bar & Grill, 19 W. Main St., Shortsville: Saturday — Seein' Double, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Seven Story Brewing, 604 Pittsford Victor Road, Pittsford: Friday — Mike & Steve Unplugged, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday — Skinny Genes, 7-10 p.m.

Spirit Room, 139 State St., Rochester: Thursday — Talk Your Talk Open Mic with Shaq A.O.R. Payne, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Nyckelharpa, with Alyssa Rodriguez with Leah O, 9 p.m.; Sunday — The JAMbalaya Sessions, with White Hot Brass Band, 7:30 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Sports (Huey Lewis & The News tribute), 8 p.m.; Friday — The Medicinals, 8 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Peace n Blues Band, 6-10 p.m.; Sunday — Craig Snyder Trio, 2-5 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 499 Exchange St., Geneva: Friday — Dave & Diane Duo, time TBA.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Tom Chamberlain, 6-9 p.m.