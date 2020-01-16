Here's a look at your very cold weekend:
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 19° | Lo: 14°
Precipitation: 10% | Wind: NNW at 12mph
Early flakes east ending. Sun returning. Cold day! Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Periods of snow
Saturday
Hi: 36° | Lo: 12°
Precipitation: 100% | Wind: SSE at 16mph
Snow developing in the morning, steadiest in the early afternoon. 2-4" of accumulation. Snow briefly changes over to sleet and rain by evening. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Windy with afternoon snow showers
Sunday
Hi: 32° | Lo: 30°
Precipitation: 45% | Wind: W at 21mph
Windy with periods of lake snow and blowing snow. Some additional accumulation likely. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.