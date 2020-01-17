Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Cody Cooper, of Farmington, and Kirsten Haggerty, Rebecca Roth and Erica Schubmehl, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rebecca Fillmore, of Farmington, and Erin Reese, of Victor, earned part-time honors this fall at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must complete six to 11 credits and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

David Viruso, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.