Ferona tapas bar and restaurant in Canandaigua will surprise

CANANDAIGUA — Trying out something new and different can be a scary proposition, especially when you already have a good thing going.

But, as Erin Ennis said, if you’re going to keep up with somebody, why not compete with yourself? And so you have Ferona, a tapas bar and restaurant that opened Dec. 27 in a deceptively large space in a strip mall on Rochester Road.

Owned by Juan Guevara, who also owns Rio Tomatlán in the city of Canandaigua, Ferona is the by-product of a desire to branch out.

“Rio Tomatlán has done well for a long time and it’s a lot of fun,” said Ennis, who handles much of the back-end aspects of the two restaurants. “We just had the thought of doing something different and adding something else to the community.”

Tapas are small dishes that are meant to be tasted and shared, often over drinks and conversations with friends. You don’t come for one or two dishes; you come to try five or six different things, Ennis said.

“This is a chance for people to expand into a type of food maybe they wouldn’t normally or previously had to drive to another city to try,” Ennis said. “A lot of this will be walking people through the new experience and getting them more comfortable with it and enjoying it.”

To enter Ferona — the name is a composite of the letters of Guevara’s three children — first drive around back of the plaza, which also houses Tom Wahl’s and Ray’s Restaurant.

Walk through the door, and prepare for a surprise. You have a ready-made ice-breaker and conversation starter in the form of a mural, which was created by New York City artist Cern. Ennis describes the artwork as the relationship between iron, wood and plants, masculine and feminine working together, and industrial and botanical.

Ginormous also comes to mind, as it stretches from the main floor bar area to the second-floor dining room.

“It started out being only half of the wall. He walked into the space and felt so inspired that he did the whole entire wall,” Ennis said. “It’s something he was very passionate about.”

Although it doesn’t look it from the outside, Ferona can fit about 150 people, with the capacity for more, Ennis said, in this surprisingly spacious location.

And that means plenty of room to eat and drink.

“Rio will maintain its completely authentic Mexican food, the fun, the bright atmosphere,” Ennis said. “Ferona is dinners only. Being that it’s a tapas-influenced menu, it will be small plates and things to share.”

Charcuterie, cheeses and paella have already proved popular with customers, Ennis said. Tinned seafood — think mussels, octopus and clams — in olive oil or chiles brings a whole other level to the food and flavors.

“We have a small, set menu with a lot of daily specials to go along with whatever is fresh and in season,” Ennis said.

For drinks, Ferona bartenders put a spin on classic cocktails such as the Negroni. Rio Tomatlán, besides its food, is also known for its tequila selection and margaritas.

“A lot of people come and ask for our authentic margarita and we’re prepared to make them,” Ennis said. “But here, we’re taking advantage of not being into the tequila-mezcal-agave niche and looking at lots of different gins and bourbons and really trying to get people back into the dessert wine part of a meal.”

The intent is not to cut and paste items onto the Ferona menu, but to be creative and deliver an experience that is really going to impress, Ennis said.

And to have fun doing it, both for the staff and for customers.

“When you come, there’s a whole bar full of food,” Ennis said. “You pick and choose and slowly eat your way through the evening while you’re hanging out with friends, having drinks in a family, comfortable environment.”

Hours

Ferona, 2510 Rochester Road, Suite 600, Canandaigua, is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays and is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Call 585-905-3922 or visit https://www.facebook.com/viveferona/.