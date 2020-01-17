A commanding officer from The Salvation Army of Geneva recently was selected to provide Spanish translation services during the Salvation Army's medical mission trip to Honduras.

Capt. Nydia Martinez will spend seven days in San Pedro Sula to help provide locals with physical, social and spiritual support.

"I am truly blessed to have received three luggage full of donations to bring with me," Martinez said. "The community has been gracious with their gifts of toothpaste, toothbrushes and Band-Aids."

Martinez provides translation services to Spanish-speaking individuals and families in Geneva and often guides them through the process of obtaining affordable housing and other services. The medical mission trip is from Jan. 18 to 25. Martinez will continue her work in Geneva afterward.