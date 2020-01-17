A man was taken to the hospital today after an encounter with a train, according to a release from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Riley, 91, of Geneva, either fell or was struck by a Norfolk Southern Rail Road train Friday morning in the Whites Point area of the Town of Geneva. Deputies with the county sheriff's office were dispatched shortly before 10:30 a.m., along with the West Lake Road Fire Department and the the Finger Lakes Ambulance.

The train's conductor, Herman Brown, 55, had signaled to Riley the train was inbound with several blasts from the horn, but Riley signaled the train onward. Brown later saw Riley fall near the wooden platform he was sweeping.

Brown stopped the train to inspect Riley, who was taken to Geneva General Hospital and later taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with head injuries, internal bleeding and several broken ribs. The sheriff's office stated Friday it was not clear yet whether he was struck by the train or fell due to other circumstances. The investigation is ongoing.