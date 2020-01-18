Old habits die hard. One of my old habits is reading. Reading as in print on paper. I love newspapers. My day is not officially validated without having read at least one. Even more encrusted is my habit of starting with the sports section. Probably strange for an inquiring taxpayer. Then again, that persona did not exist when my childhood eyes drank in stories of Willie Mays, Duke Snider, Sam Huff, Rocky Marciano, et. al.

Most of our longest-held habits have roots that run in multiple directions. It’s probably accurate to say that my affection for the sports section is rooted in a liking for events that have clarity and for writing that is honest. Who won? Who lost? What happened? Of course, as society changes; so have sports. And thus, the coverage today often touches on social and political issues. I don’t like that so much. But I live with it.

Now, it’s one thing for a journalist to stake out a position in a column, even in a sports column. It’s another to covertly blindside the readers of a straight news or analysis story with language that serves the function of “subliminal propaganda.” This latter is a betrayal of the reader’s trust, a betrayal that has become all too common in political reporting. Sadly, the contagion seems to be spreading even into sports reporting.

Let me explain. Recently USA Today ran a story on the Houston Astros' “cheating scandal.” The long and short of it is that the Astros appear to have used electronic devices to steal opposing teams’ signs. In response, Major League Baseball levied severe penalties on those involved.

The USA writer, Gabe Lacques, did a good job of detailing the story and the attendant fallout. At one point he averred that fans and the media seem less willing to give the Astros the sort of forgiveness usually granted wayward athletes. He mentioned Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, who began the 2019 season with a suspension for using performance enhancing drugs. He mentioned Browns receiver Odell Beckham. Jr.

He went on to cite several other “sullied public figures.” Alex Rodriguez, a baseball great, was once suspended an entire year for drug use. Tiger Woods, arguably the all-time greatest golfer, incurred domestic woes that may likely sully his legacy. So far, so good. The writer then cited Sean Spicer. Sean Spicer!?

Why on Earth, a reader might logically ask, is Sean Spicer’s name dropped into an article on the Houston Astros cheating scandal? Spicer is not an athlete by anyone’s reckoning. As for being a “sullied public figure,” how so? For a while, Sean Spicer was spokesman for the Trump White House. The writer suggests that any intelligent reader will concur that this, of course, makes him a “sullied public figure” along with Edelman, Rodriguez and Woods. It’s a given, no explanation needed. He shilled for the devil himself. One can only hope that Mr. Lacques was being mischievous with this, attempting to get a reaction from attuned readers and some of his journalistic brethren.

Mischief has its limits. Unfortunately, many citizens have already given up the expectation of receiving unfiltered information from journalists. The purveyors of biased news stories do no favor to the public or to their more ethical brethren. Mind you, journalism provides a ready forum for the registering of political convictions or biases. Editorials and opinion pieces are a staple of the trade. Straight news stories should not serve as camouflage for subtle brainwashing.

Regarding a recent impeachment-related action of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, USA’s reporting team simply told the reader what various political operatives, including Republican Sen. Steve Scalise “said.” Readers of the Daily Messenger, getting the story from a syndicated team of Bloomberg reporters, were informed that Sen. Scalise “gloated,” and were then given his words.

Similarly, another impeachment article, this time in USA Today, had Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe “crowing” about something or other. The trusting reader might soon realize that gloating, crowing and similar negative verbal reactions are the exclusive province of Republicans.

My guess is that most readers don’t like people who “gloat” or “crow.” They probably think poorly of people who are “sullied,” such as misbehaving sports stars and Sean Spicer. And who doesn’t have doubts when people, politicians or otherwise, “claim” something. What opinion am I registering when I tell you that, “Jim claims he had two holes in one last year”? As an exercise, underline that verb in each news story and see to whom it is attached.

Implicit in most Americans’ staunch support of a free press is the assumption that that press will treat us with honesty and respect. Manipulative wordsmiths, with their clever attempts to bend the news according to their personal biases, make a mockery of that support. They lend substance to those who label them as “fake.”

I fear the day when a baseball story begins: “Yankee manager Aaron Boone gloated about his team’s win last night. Boone claimed that the Yankees beat Boston 5-3.” Even a Red Sox fan might raise an eyebrow at that bit of “straight news reporting.” But only one eyebrow.

Joe Nacca of Canandaigua is a frequent Daily Messenger contributor.