A roundup of information from throughout the region

CANANDAIGUA — The city will hold its 20th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Celebration at noon Jan. 20 at First Congregational Church, 58 N. Main St. The celebration will end at 12:55 p.m., followed by a free lunch in the dining room.

The focus of the celebration is to honor King’s life, legacy and vision in Canandaigua.

Canandaigua Academy students will present his “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” The celebration will feature winners of the MLK Jr. Poster Contest, in which students in grades 2-5 competed to produce the best poster art. The Canandaigua Elementary School choral group will perform. Attendees are encouraged to participate as Edie Rice directs the community choir in singing “Precious Lord.” Rehearsal is slated for 11 a.m.

Call 585-394-2184, email office@canandaiguachurch.org or visit canandaiguachurch.org for information.

CLIFTON SPRINGS

Library earns national recognition

The Clifton Springs Library has been named a 2019 three-Star Library by Library Journal. This is the second year the Clifton Springs Library has received this honor in the 12 years that Library Journal has published the index. The Clifton Springs Library first received this distinction in 2018. Library Journal is the profession’s leading periodical.

For 2019, the index evaluated 6,333 public libraries across the country with 261 being named Star Libraries. The index groups libraries with similar operating budgets and populations and then compares the libraries based on six service outputs: physical item circulation, electronic circulation, number of visits, program attendance, public computer use, and WiFi sessions.

The Clifton Springs Library serves the village of Clifton Springs as well as parts of the town of Manchester and the Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District. The 5,000-square-foot facility houses more than 15,500 print materials and 3,400 audio visual items. There are five public-access computers and free WiFi available throughout the building. In 2018 the library welcomed over 26,000 visitors, circulated 64,635 items, and hosted 658 programs for all ages.

CANANDAIGUA

Citizens Climate Lobby to meet

The Citizens Climate Lobby will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canandaigua, 3024 Cooley Road.

The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization focuses on national policies to address the climate crisis. The building is handicapped accessible.

Call 585-313-9689 or email ellie7349@gmail.com for information.