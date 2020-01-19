Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Dean's list

Shaina Babcock and Tanner Kimball, of Bloomfield; Cody Cooper, of Farmington; and Kirsten Haggerty, Rebecca Roth and Erica Schubmehl, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Kayla Ball and Teresa Krampen, of Geneva, and Keegan Poole, of Phelps, were named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Cayuga Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Gretchen Earl, of Macedon, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Cayuga Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.25-3.499 GPA.

Rebecca Fillmore, of Farmington; Elizabeth Mussaw, of Manchester; and Erin Reese, of Victor, earned part-time honors this fall at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, students must complete six to 11 credits and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Sarah Gray, of Canandaigua, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Chatham University in Pittsburgh. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Cody Hannigan, of Bloomfield; Kristen Campagna, of Canandaigua; Kahlan Liu, of Geneva; Owen Kennedy, of Naples; Liam Szabo, of Rushville; Andrew Ross, of Stanley; and David Viruso, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 president’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA.

Autumn Kunes, of Canandaigua; Jessica DoDuro, of Geneva; and Josephine Thompson, of Stanley, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Canton. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Kendra Legters, of Bloomfield, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Midway University in Kansas. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Felicia Looney, of Canandaigua, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.0 term average.

Scholarships

Anthony Holtz and Matthew Wilt, of Canandaigua, and Nicholas King, of Geneva, recently received scholarships to attend Alfred State. Wilt received an Excellence in Education Scholarship to study game and interactive design. Holtz and King received Academic Distinction scholarships to study mechanical engineering technology and construction management, respectively.