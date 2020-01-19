The Victim Resource Center of the Finger Lakes in Newark is distributing materials for victims of stalking to local law enforcement in honor of National Stalking Awareness Month in January.

The materials include incident logs, information on local resources and safety tips. The purpose is to better inform local law enforcement about the dynamics of stalking while bridging the gap between victims who interact with law enforcement, but may not have had contact with the VRC.

Resources are available year-round at the VRC, 132 Harrison St. Call 585-662-8586, email vrceducator@aol.com or visit vrcfl.org for information.