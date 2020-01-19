Lake effect snow and blowing snow comes with additional accumulations of 3-to-5 inches in several area counties

Winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. Monday for Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, and Northern Cayuga counties.

Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibility. Slow down and use caution while driving.

Expect Lake effect snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3-to-5 inches.

Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.