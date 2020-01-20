Amanda Blum, of Buffalo, recently joined McConville, Considine, Cooman & Morin PC in Rochester as an associate attorney in the litigation group.
Her practice focuses on civil litigation matters, including commercial litigation, personal injury and real estate.
Blum holds a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and Bachelor of Science in psychology, and graduated from the University at Buffalo School of Law.
Buffalo lawyer joins local firm
