In the last column I mentioned that I found myself one day with not enough to do, so I started reading The Forbes Book of Business Quotations, and promised that I would share a few in this column. I’m sure that you have been anxiously awaiting them.

In the meantime, I decided to branch out and look at different websites and articles for the best personal finance quotes.

I hope that you will think about some of these, perhaps even act upon some, and share some with others.

Perhaps the two most well-known quotes are from two admired figures. One is Benjamin Franklin: “A penny saved is a penny earned.” It turns out that he never really said this. The other one is Albert Einstein: “The most powerful force in the universe is compound interest. “He also said, “ompound interest is the eighth wonder of the world, and that he who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t pays it.”

My personal favorites, that I use all the time, are:

First, “Cash is King.” It turns out that the origin of “cash is king” is not clear. According to Wikipedia, it was used in 1988, after the global stock market crash in 1987, by Pehr G. Gyllenhammar, who at the time was the Chief Executive Officer of the Swedish car group Volvo. Maybe that’s why I’m on my fourth Volvo. Although the phrase is generally used to describe the importance of having sufficient cash as an asset in a business for short-term operations, purchases and acquisitions, people like Dave Ramsey and I use it to make the point that studies show that people who use cash make better and different spending decisions than those using cards and other digital payments. They end up spending less, because they are connected to their hard-earned money. Regular readers will remember that I always say, if you consistently use digital payment methods for your spending — cards, phones, computers, and those chips that they can put in your wrist in Sweden (no doubt coming to your city soon) — money just becomes a concept. However, if you use cash for your spending, money is an object, and you will spend it differently.

Second, from the Calotta Cash and Dollar Bill show — “Call me frugal, not cheap”.

Third, from an Ollie’s advertisement — “If loving bargains is wrong … I don’t want to be right.”

Fourth, one that I made up myself: “We live in a debt is ok, often lack of personal financial responsibility, keep up, society, where too many of us want what everybody else has, and to do what everybody else does. The problem is, we want that now, whether we can afford it or not, and even if we have to go deeply into debt for it. We can’t fall behind, and we can’t let our kids fall behind.” Here is a famous quote along these lines. “Too many people spend money they earned … to buy things they don’t want… to impress people that they don’t like.” – Will Rogers.

So here are some of my favorite personal finance quotes to ponder, in no particular order, sometimes with an editorial comment that I can’t resist making. Sometimes the author may surprise you, which was often my experience.

$ “A bank is a place where they lend you an umbrella in fair weather, and ask for it back when it begins to rain.” — Robert Frost. We have all heard variations on this theme, like the Bob Hope quote: “A bank is a place that will lend you money if you can prove that you don’t need it”.

$ “I would like to live as a poor man with lots of money.” - Pablo Picasso.

$ “Money is a terrible master but an excellent servant.” – P. T. Barnum. This is why I tell students in my CARE presentations, first, that, in this complex financial world, with all of the confusing financial products that sometimes only lawyers and accountants can really understand, “if you are not in control of your finances, you will not be in control of your life.” I explain that I am not saying that only as a retired bankruptcy judge, but also as a father and a grandfather. Second, “You need to budget to control your spending, or it will control you.” Here is another related one: “You must get control over your money or the lack of it will forever control you.” – Dave Ramsey.

$ There are a number of money and happiness quotes, including these. “Money can’t buy happiness, but it will certainly get you a better class of memories.” – Ronald Reagan. “Money can’t buy you happiness, but it can buy you a yacht big enough to pull up right alongside it.” – David Lee Roth. “Money can’t buy you happiness…but everybody wants to find out for themselves.” – Zig Ziglar. “Money can’t buy happiness, but neither can poverty.” – Leo Rosten.

These are just too much fun, so here are a few more.

“What is the use of happiness? It can’t buy you money.” – Henny Youngman. “Whoever said that money can’t buy happiness didn’t know where to shop.” – Gertrude Stein. “They say money doesn’t buy happiness. That phrase should end with ‘just kidding’.” – David Tosh. Finally, “Money frees you from doing things you dislike. Since I dislike doing nearly everything, money is handy.” – Groucho Marx.

$ This one is timely in 2020. “Don’t tell me what you value. Show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.” – Joe Biden.

Next time, I may have to include a few more quotes.

