The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Women’s Suffrage: Past and Present” on Jan. 30-Feb. 1 and “The Mother of Us All” on Feb. 6 and 8 at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester.

“Women’s Suffrage,” conducted by Ward Stare, will set the stories of Rochester women, past and present, to music at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 and 8 p.m. on Feb. 1.

“Mother of Us All,” an opera by Virgil Thompson, will examine the life and work of Susan B. Anthony at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 8 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Visit rpo.org for tickets.