MANCHESTER — Two Wayne County residents are facing drug charges after a traffic stop and brief foot chase involving one of the suspects on Outlet Road on Monday afternoon.

The driver, Rebecca Lichorowic, 36, of Stuerwald Avenue, Newark, was stopped on a traffic violation, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies said Lichorowic had 60 bags of heroin and was taken into custody. She was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, deputies said.

Deputies said Lichorowic had sold 47 bags of heroin earlier in the day in Manchester.

The passenger, Robbin Knight-Collins, 31, of Water Street, Lyons, tried to flee but was taken into custody soon after, deputies said. He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, resisting arrest, also a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, deputies said.

Lichorowic was arraigned and released on her own recognizance as required by the state Criminal Justice Reform Act, deputies said.

Knight-Collins was issued an appearance ticket for Manchester Town Court.

Deputies said additional charges against Lichorowic will be presented to a grand jury.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Geneva and Newark police departments assisted in the arrests.