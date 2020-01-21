Bluff & Vine, a Penn Yan-based literary magazine, is expanding to accept writing about the entire Finger Lakes region.

Now in its fourth year, Bluff & Vine was created by local writers Alex Andrasik and Bethany Snyder. The first three issues centered on fiction, nonfiction, memoir and poetry about Keuka Lake and Yates County.

Bluff & Vine will accept submissions for cover art. Previous issues featured artwork created by individuals attending SkylArc Studio at the former Arc of Yates, now Mozaic.

Submissions are accepted year-round. Visit bluffandvine.com for information.