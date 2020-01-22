Blues Traveler will bring its improvisational live show to the Rochester Lilac Festival on May 12.

The New Jersey-based group’s Top 40 hits include “Run-Around,” “Hook” and “But Anyway.” Blues Traveler released its latest album, “Hurry Up and Hang Around,” in fall 2018.

The remaining nine headliners for the Lilac Festival will be announced in early March. Blues Traveler will headline as a free show, with VIP Ultra Lounge and High Spot Party Deck tickets available.

Visit rochesterevents.com/lilac-festival for information.