Smith killed a 4-year-old child in 1993 in Steuben County when he was 13

The State Department of Corrections confirms that convicted child killer Eric Smith was denied parole again.

Smith was 13 years old when he killed 4-year-old Derrick Robie back in 1993 in Savona, Steuben County.

Smith strangled Derrick and hit him with a rock.

He’s serving a sentence of 9 years to life in prison.

Smith’s next parole interview is scheduled for October 2021.