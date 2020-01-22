All four Hochstein youth orchestras will perform a joint concert as part of Hochstein’s Centennial Celebration at 2 p.m. on Feb. 9.

These include musicians from the 86-member Hochstein Youth Symphony Orchestra, directed by Casey Springstead, and Philharmonia, directed by John Fetter and Matt Osika. For the last piece of this Centennial Orchestra Concert, they will be joined by Sinfonia, directed by John Fetter, and Concertino Strings, directed by Marcos Kreutzer — with more than 180 students playing the last movement of Respighi’s “Pines of Rome.”

Founded in memory of violinist David Hochstein, who was killed in action during World War I, the Hochstein School opened in his family home on Joseph Avenue to 250 students on Jan. 2, 1920. It now serves approximately 3,500 students each year.

In the first half of the concert, Philharmonia will perform Schubert’s Military March No. 1, an orchestra medley of themes from “Pirates of the Caribbean,” the Spanish bullfighting march “El Relicario” and “The Great Gate of Kiev” from Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.”

HYSO will take the stage in the second half with one of Bach’s the Little Fugue in G minor, with conductor apprentice and HYSO concertmaster Luke Pisani, of Hilton, leading the orchestra; selections from John Williams’ soundtrack to the 1972 movie “The Cowboys”; the first and third movements of Gideon Klein’s Partita for Strings, written at the Terezin concentration camp during World War II; and Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 by George Enescu, drawing on Romanian folk songs. HYSO Concerto Competition winner Amy Feng, of Pittsford, will play the Allegro non troppo from Saint-Saens’ Cello Concerto No. 1.

Orchestra members are scheduled to visit Terezin on the HYSO tour to Germany and the Czech Republic in April. The Klein Partita and Williams’ soundtrack to “The Cowboys” are among the works to be performed on the tour.

The concert will end with all four groups playing the last movement, “The Pines of the Appian Way,” from Respighi’s orchestral tone poem “Pines of Rome.” In addition to the musicians on stage, brass choirs will play in the balcony.

The Centennial Orchestra Concert will be held in Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester. A limited number of free tickets may be available at the door. Call (585) 454-4596 for information.