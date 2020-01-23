eHealth Technologies, a local provider of medical record retrieval and organization services, is exhibiting at the Association of Cancer Executives’ 26th annual meeting in New Orleans.

eHealth’s services allow cancer centers to reduce their time to treatment, which can have an impact on patient care and outcomes. Information is clinically organized, searchable and hyperlinked to ensure rapid record review.

“We are thrilled to support the Association of Cancer Executives,” CEO Jeff Markin said. “As a critical partner to many of the top cancer centers in the U.S., we look forward to discussing how the management of incoming referrals can transform how cancer programs deliver patient care.”