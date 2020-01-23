On this day in January, as I celebrate New Year 2020, it still thrills me to write about one of my greatest passions in life, the cause of economic educational choice. I also write in support of national school choice in anticipation of its celebration week at the end of this month.

While in the work, serving mostly as a principal and superintendent in private education for nearly 40 years, I would be asked fairly often, “Dr. A., do you think we will ever get the voucher so that all parents can really have the economic resources to choose the schools they really want for their kids?” And always, my answer would be the same, “I must admit, that I do not see it happening in my career, but I do think there is hope that it will happen in my lifetime.”

I was proven right on at least one part of that response. It did not happen fully during my career; however, I have always been quite uplifted for this just cause due to the work done by such leaders as the Milton and Rose Friedman, as well as others.

National award-winning economist Milton Friedman, along with his wife, Rose, dedicated many years of their lives to the cause of economic educational choice. Hence, to me, as well as many countless other Americans, he is a national hero. Together, the Friedmans really launched what many are hoping will be an educational American Revolution, where we throw off the yoke of government monopoly on education, going back to the late 1800s, and replace it with clear, economic, modern educational choices for all parents.

If parents want a lock step, one-size-fits-all school system, designed for the American factory system of the late 1800s, then they can continue to send their children to such a government institution. However, if they want to take full advantage of modern school alternatives, which many are currently economically blocked from, then under the concept of economic educational freedom of choice, parents will have true economic power to offer the true school of their choice to their kids. Education once again, becomes a true parental determination, not a de-facto government determination as to what is best for a particular child.

This is an American freedom that we have so economically degraded along the way, that we virtually have taken it away for most parents, especially the poorest families among us. The results: lower and lower achievement, higher and higher dropout rates, increased violence, decline in America’s ability to compete in the global marketplace, increased secularization of society, and on and on we could go.

Do not our hearts and minds tell us there is a better way … a simple, very American way called choice? We have it when it comes to such things as the clothes we wear, to the cars we drive, down to the food we eat and where we buy it. Do we not owe it to our students, our parents and our country to provide the same economic freedom of choice when it comes to our most precious resources — our children?