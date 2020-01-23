Barton & Loguidice announces promotions

Barton & Loguidice recently announced three senior-level promotions at its Rochester office.

Molly Gaudioso, of Rochester, was promoted to senior project community planner and is a member of the Sustainable Planning & Design Practice Area. She received her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo and master’s degree from Ohio State University.

Greg Lesniak, of Brockport, was promoted to managing hydrogeologist. He is a member of the Environmental Practice Area and received his bachelor’s degree from the College at Brockport.

Jonathan Walczak, of Palmyra, was promoted to managing engineer. He is a member of the Transportation Practice Area and received his bachelor’s degree from the University at Buffalo.