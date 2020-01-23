The Rochester District Golf Association and Monroe Golf Club will co-manage the annual Monroe Invitational, with each organization assuming specific duties starting with the 2020 championship.

The 80th annual amateur golf tournament is scheduled for June 8-13.

Under the new partnership agreement, RDGA’s involvement with the Monroe Invitational will start with the 18-hole qualifying round on June 8. Last year, the qualifier included 40 players competing for four spots in the Invitational.

RDGA then will administer all four championship rounds, providing rules officials, competition oversight and scoring in conjunction with Monroe’s staff.

Monroe Golf Club will take on the remaining operations, including scheduling, recruiting players, registration, player experience, operating the website and running the annual Monroe Invitational Blitz.

The partnership includes establishing a fundraising event for the RDGA Foundation. The first tournament is slated for Aug. 3.

Finally, the annual RDGA district champion will be granted an automatic exemption into the Monroe Invitational field.