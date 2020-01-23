The UR Medicine Thompson Health Wellness Department will highlight features of its nine-week Healing Pathways stress reduction course from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15 and 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

The Rev. Richard McCaughey and Jennifer Klein will discuss how stress is influenced by the mind-body connection, how people relate to their emotions and their patterns of thinking. Participants will explore how to shift from unhealthy habits and integrate relaxation practices into their lives.

Registration is required. Attendees are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch on Feb. 15. Call 585-396-6111 for information.