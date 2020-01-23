The Victor Chamber of Commerce has a new executive director: Amy DiPrima.
In its announcement, the Victor Chamber board of directors said her “go-getter spirit” and community zeal makes her the perfect fit to lead the Victor Chamber as it focuses on strengthening ties within the business community.
DiPrima co-owns Prima Pop Gourmet Popcorn with her fiance, Mike Gardula. They live in Victor with their three sons.
Victor Chamber hires executive director
