Deputies say 54-year-old Rodney Turner of Red Creek was riding his snowmobile on Little Sodus Bay in Fair Haven around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when the ice broke.

A Wayne County man is dead after he fell through the ice while snowmobiling in Cayuga County.

Deputies say 54-year-old Rodney Turner of Red Creek was riding his snowmobile on Little Sodus Bay in Fair Haven around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when the ice broke.

A helicopter was used to pull Turner out of the water.

He was taken to Oswego Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office at 315-253-6562.