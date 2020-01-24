A rally Saturday will call for a U.S. military withdrawal from the Middle East

GENEVA — An anti-war rally is planned for Saturday, Jan. 25, in front of the Geneva Armory. The rally begins at 5 p.m. in front of the Armory at 300 S. Main St. The event is part of a national day of protest calling for a U.S. military withdrawal from the Middle East.

Speakers from sponsoring groups as well as local veterans and community members are expected “to address the impact of U.S. military aggression on poor people locally and globally,” according to a release from the Geneva Women’s Assembly.

“The billions of dollars funding nearly two decades of the war on terror could have lifted millions out of poverty, at home and abroad,” states the announcement. “In the US, young people from low income communities are those most likely to enlist in the military. They sacrifice their lives for the sake of oil in a region that has become more dangerous and unstable the longer the US has been there. This has to end.”

Speakers will also call for people to join together in a new global peace movement.

“There is a long tradition of anti-war activism in the Finger Lakes. In the 1980s, the Women’s Encampment for a Future of Peace and Justice was an all-women’s protest community built up on the land adjacent to the Seneca Army depot. More recently, in the months leading up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the group Finger Lakers for Peace carried out weekly demonstrations at different sites in Geneva,” the group said.

The rally is co-sponsored by the New York State Poor People’s Campaign, the Geneva Women’s Assembly, and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

The rally is part of a national day of protest called by a broad coalition that includes groups such as the ANSWER Coalition, United for Peace and Justice, Dorothy Day Catholic Worker, Food Not War, Pastors for Peace, Code Pink, and many others.

Rallies and demonstrations are planned in hundreds of cities across the country and the globe to demand that the United States stop what organizers characterize as its aggressive stance toward Iran and withdraw its troops from the Middle East.