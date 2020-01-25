The opening of one of the largest YMCAs in the nation in Pittsford comes as Ys in Clifton Springs and elsewhere undergo major overhauls

From the splashy new $40 million YMCA in Pittsford to a revamp of the oldest YMCA building still used in the nation, in Clifton Springs, YMCAs across the region are undergoing big changes.

The next-generation YMCA is evident at the Schottland Family Branch, which opened last fall at the corner of Clover Street and Jefferson Road in Pittsford. The 140,000-square-foot facility on 20 acres offers everything from a golf and sports simulator to a gigantic aquatic center with a pirate shipwreck-themed splash pad, whirlpool and current channel. In an “exercise your mind” center, find sound and recording booths for music and video production not to mention a whole host of health and wellness programs and the latest in fitness equipment.

It’s not your grandfather’s YMCA, but the Schottland Family Branch — one of the largest in the country — is a prime example of what the organization founded in England in 1844 has been up to in recent years.

It doesn’t stop there. YMCAs in rural communities are stepping up, too, to upgrade outdated buildings and revamp how they deliver programs and services.

Modern Y for historic village

The Palace Theatre in Clifton Springs, an early 20th-century building that once housed a theater downtown, has been part of the Clifton Springs YMCA for decades. Reconstruction of the facility, which is set to begin April 1, will create a modern wellness center with a fully accessible welcoming lobby and space ideal for personal training, indoor sports and youth fitness programs. Without compromising historic architectural features, the 3,300-square-foot renovation of the Palace will be the first phase of a $1.5 million upgrade that includes the YMCA’s original building across Crane Street that dates back to 1879.

A $300,000 state grant recently announced by the Regional Economic Development Council is “the icing on the cake,” said Todd Freelove, executive director of the Clifton Springs Family YMCA. The grant puts the Y closer to meeting its fundraising goal for the Palace renovation, Freelove said. The Clifton Springs Y is eyeing renovation of its original building to tentatively begin this fall. The 5,500-square-foot upgrade of the original YMCA building will triple the size of the weight room and create a spacious area for child care, among other programs.

Freelove talked about the community support that has made the project possible as he showed off the aging facilities with uneven floors, narrow hallways and fitness machines crammed together.

A native of Phelps, Freelove said the Y has been part of his life for a long time. He has worked at other YMCAs in the area and now calls the Clifton Springs YMCA home.

“This is my place to be,” he said.

Situated above the desk in his office, a bulletin board is filled with photos of kids, cards and drawings. He said he sees the YMCA fulfilling its mission of serving the community and promoting core values — respect, responsibility, honesty and caring — and he is excited to be part of that.

‘Not just a health club’

At the Geneva Family YMCA, a $750,000 state grant announced in 2018 is going toward a 9,600-square-foot expansion and renovation of its facility on Williams Street. It will create more space for health and wellness programs that include chronic disease prevention and recovery. The Y will continue to play a role in economic development through expanded on-the-job training and certification programs for youths.

The YMCA “is not just a health club,” said Charles Evangelista, chairman of the Geneva Y’s Capital Campaign Steering Committee. “We really listen to what the community needs and we’ve aligned our programs for those needs.”

The fastest growing demographic is senior citizens and so more space and programs need to be devoted to this group, Evangelista said. At the same time, the Y provides programs for all ages and the entire family, he added. A nonprofit organization, the Y provides scholarships and financial help so people who couldn’t otherwise afford the Y benefit, he said. Evangelista mentioned that this is especially important in Geneva where the poverty rate is higher than many other communities.

“If Ys are not out there doing work for the community and making sure everyone has access, regardless of ability to pay, we might as well be just another gym down the street,” he said.

Evangelista said the $4.5 million upgrade of the Geneva Y is “a necessity” to have a modern facility that meets the needs. He sees the goal within reach and a possible groundbreaking this spring.

Look to the future

Back in the 1990s, Laurie O’Shaughnessy visited a YMCA in North Carolina that partnered with the medical community. The concept is catching on with YMCAs in New York state, said O’Shaughnessy, CEO of the Canandaigua Family YMCA. Though New York “is late to the game, it has allowed us the opportunity to perfect those relationships,” she said.

The YMCA of Greater Rochester, which oversees 11 area Y branches including the new Schottland Family Branch, is behind this concept of marrying Y fitness and wellness offerings with healthcare. A collaborative agreement announced in 2018 gives area residents greater access to UR Medicine wellness programs and clinical services at all YMCA of Greater Rochester sites. The Schottland branch includes a 15,000-square-foot wellness hub with medical services for Y members and the community at large.

The Canandaigua Y, which is an independent YMCA and so not under the Greater Rochester umbrella, is also working to strengthen community health and well-being, O’Shaughnessy said.

“Integrative health is a trend nationally and the YMCA of Greater Rochester and UR Medicine are proud to be part of that trend,” she said. “In the future, Canandaigua would welcome that opportunity.”

The Geneva Y, also one of 48 independent YMCAs in the state, is exploring a partnership with a healthcare system, Evangelista said. As part of its renovation and expansion, the Geneva Y has had discussions with UR Medicine Thompson Health and Finger Lakes Health, to see which partnership would make the best fit, he said. Evangelista said it makes sense to have a “one-stop shop” where you can visit a healthcare provider and benefit from health and wellness programs.

Recent developments at the Canandaigua Y include a two-year management agreement that was signed this Jan. 1 with the YMCA of Greater Rochester. The YMCA of Greater Rochester will provide the Canandaigua Y with consultation and help in areas including membership, programs, marketing, fundraising, IT, human resources and property management.

Rich Buch, who has been the Canandaigua YMCA’s director of business and finance for seven years, is now employed by the YMCA of Greater Rochester as the Canandaigua branch director. O’Shaughnessy and Buch are working closely leading up to O’Shaughnessy’s retirement March 31.

Discussions are also underway regarding use of a recent $20,000 state grant through the Regional Economic Development Council to upgrade Canandaigua Y facilities. O’Shaughnessy said she is excited for the future of the YMCA, where she has worked for three decades.

“We are constantly looking at all options to better the Y, serve the community and ensure long-term sustainability,” O’Shaughnessy said.