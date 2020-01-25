Effective Monday, the grocery chain will no longer use single-use plastic bags

CANANDAIGUA — No plastic bags for groceries, no problem.

At least that’s the case for Kenneth Page of Victor.

Effective Monday, all Wegmans stores in New York — yes, including the Canandaigua store — will no longer pack groceries in those ubiquitous tan single-use plastic bags.

But Page has been using reusable bags when shopping at the grocery anyway.

“There’s too much plastic in the world,” Page said recently at the Canandaigua store. “It’s clogging up our oceans. It’s useless.”

The Wegmans action comes before a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags, which is scheduled to take effect March 1. The store implemented the policy in part because of the impact of plastics on the environment, company officials said.

Officials from Wegmans as well as Canandaigua manufacturer Pactiv were among those who shared information, concerns and ideas last year as the city of Canandaigua investigated legislation that would ban plastic straws and other single-use plastic items.

While City Council never acted on the legislation, a number of residents and organizations did learn more about the issue of plastics and the environment, City Manager John Goodwin said.

And the community discussion — which took into account the impact on one of the area’s largest employers in Pactiv and the people who work there — also highlighted the city’s efforts as a Climate Smart Community, which is a program aimed at reducing harmful greenhouse gases and implementing other green measures.

“We’ve been making those strides,” Goodwin said.

Wegmans piloted its greener strides at stores in Corning and Ithaca and so officials are confident the transition will be a smooth one.

The store will charge a 5-cent fee to use paper bags and donate the revenue collected from it, but Wegmans is encouraging the use of reusable bags, whether the company product or others, said Jennifer Beattie, perishables manager in Canandaigua.

Customers who buy the store’s bags have different styles to choose from, from thermal bags to collapsible box totes to canvas bags.

On a recent trip to the Canandaigua store, many shoppers’ carts were filled with the store’s colorful reusable bags. One shopper even had a reusable bag with the logo of Wegmans competitor Trader Joe’s on it.

The message — bring it in.

“If you want to use a laundry basket, we’ll use a laundry basket,” Beattie said. “We’re looking out for the environment. Reuseable is reusable. It’s the right thing to do.”

The policy has practical benefits as well. Beattie said many employees are excited about the change because the packing is easier and customers appreciate the ease of handling their groceries.

The idea is a good one, according to Kiara Dawkins, who is a student at Finger Lakes Community College and an F.F. Thompson Hospital employee.

“I think the changeover is going to save a lot of wasted plastic,” Dawkins said. “I hope it causes people to start buying reusable bags more. It’s good for the environment.”