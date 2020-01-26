Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Accomplishments

Ajla Karabegovic, of Victor, recently spent a week shadowing physicians in the St. Elizabeth Family Medicine Residency Program in Utica. Karabegovic is a junior biology major at Hamilton College in Clinton.

Dean’s list

Joseph Arruda, of Geneva, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Springfield College in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Ryan Baronsky, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island. Baronsky majors in accounting and minors in cybersecurity.

Catherine Bennett, of Canandaigua; Tanner Strickland, Jonathan Tran and Riley White, of Farmington; Brennan Kelley, of Geneva; and Kristen Goebel, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 presidential scholar’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.8 GPA.

Carlye Cole, of Canandaigua, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s honor roll at Fort Hays State University in Kansas. To be eligible, full-time students must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Taylor French, of Ionia, and Alexia Roden, of Newark, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Daemen College in Amherst. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Fadly Kafrawi, of Geneva, and Claire Marino and Aaron Schlarbaum, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Madilyn Thompson, Calogero Tiermini and Samantha Vitale, of Canandaigua; Gabrielle Kime, of Geneva; and Kylie Gilbert, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Buffalo State College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Elise Zaffrann, of Bloomfield; John Abplanalp, Jaden Bauman and Sam Burley, of Canandaigua; Nicholaus Clearman, of Naples; Joshua Ingerowski, of Farmington; and John Mattick, Richard Pierpont, Kayla Purdy and Skylar VanBortel, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.25 GPA.

Scholarships

Sean Tillman, of Phelps, recently received a scholarship from the New York State Turfgrass Association. Tillman majors in golf and sports turf management at SUNY Delhi.