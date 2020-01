A good samaritan noticed the dog had fallen through the ice on a frozen pond off of Route 14.

GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — One lucky pup is safe and sound this morning thanks to firefighters in Geneva. A good samaritan noticed a dog that fell through the ice on a frozen pond off of State Route 14. Firefighters were able to rescue the dog from the pond. The dog is now safely back home with its family.