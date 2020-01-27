Artists from across the U.S. are invited to apply for spaces at the 2020 M&T Bank Clothesline Festival, a juried fine arts festival at the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester.

The 64th annual event will showcase more than 400 artists on Sept. 12-13. Visitors can sample food from local vendors, participate in family art activities, visit the museum and buy original artwork throughout the grounds.

Visit bit.ly/37yUOuq for information.