The Check Out Hunger campaign is underway at Tops Friendly Markets and other local grocery stores through Feb. 15. Shoppers can donate $2, $3 or $5 to Foodlink, which supports hundreds of nonprofits to feed thousands of people daily.

“For the 145,000 people locally who struggle with food insecurity, campaigns like this truly make a difference,” said Julia Tedesco, president and CEO of Foodlink. “Shoppers can be assured that Foodlink will steward these donations efficiently to serve those in need, and address both the symptoms and root causes of hunger.”

In Greater Rochester, 28 Tops locations are participating in the campaign. Lori’s Natural Foods, Breen’s Shop ‘n Save in Williamson and Palmyra, and Gates Big M also are collecting donations for Foodlink.

Visit foodlinkny.org for information.