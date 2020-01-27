Marie Rolf, senior associate dean of graduate studies and professor of music theory, will present “An Evening of Debussy Premieres” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 in Hatch Recital Hall at the Eastman School of Music.

This free preview is in advance of “Eastman at the Morgan” on March 12 in New York City. Rolf will weave a narrative for the audience in between three vocal works, providing historical context and information on the libretti as well as situating these works within Debussy’s personal life.

Other performances slated at Eastman this month include two Eastman Presents concerts: Avi Avital and Bridget Kibbey on Feb. 20, and the Schumann Quartet on Feb. 23.