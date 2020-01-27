Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell named the following local students to its dean’s list for fall 2019. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Farmington: Jerry Barnes, Chloe Bliss, Andrew Bradbury, Holly Gualtieri, Jake Harvey, Jacob Huffman, Delvy Koumba-Mouity, Bianca Laudise, Tena Manliguis, Derwin Melendez-Diaz, Denise Owens, Timothy Pollotta, Samantha Reese, Taylor Reese, Trent Schaff, Emily Shimp, Elizabeth Wagner and Felicia Werner.

Victor: Joseph Allocco, Joshua Arquette, Kalin Bailey, Laura Broderick, Maressa Carpenter, Bennett Cary, Jenna Claudio, Ethan Davis, Melanie Farrelly, Alexis Gossage, Michelle Hattori, Autumn Javier, Chestine McLeod, Naomi McMullen, Marion Moore, Cole Moszak, Cassidy Niver, David Palella, Zane Palzer and Colin Reagan.