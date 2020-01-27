GENEVA — The fire last week that heavily damaged the Walmart store in Geneva has been deemed an arson, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators from the sheriff's office and Ontario County fire coordinators said the fire Jan. 22 at the 990 Routes 5 and 20 store was started by a juvenile. It is being investigated by the Sheriff's Juvenile Aid Bureau.

The sheriff's office has described the damage to the building and the inventory within it as "extensive." Employees had reported that fire reached the ceiling in some parts of the store.

The fire was extinguished by the White Springs Road Fire Department with the assistance of the West Lake Road/Geneva and Stanley fire departments.

The case has been turned over to Ontario County Family Court.