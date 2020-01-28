Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva recently named Khuram Hussain, of Brighton, as vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. Scott Brophy, of Canandaigua, will replace Hussain as dean of Hobart College.

Hussain will serve as the Colleges’ chief diversity strategist. The offices of Intercultural Affairs, Academic Opportunity Programs and International Students will report to him. He received his doctorate in cultural foundations of education at Syracuse University, where he was awarded the All University Dissertation Prize.

Brophy will provide academic and personal advising to students, while developing and executing strategies and initiatives to increase student success. He received his doctorate in philosophy from the University of Rochester.