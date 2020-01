The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association will offer a free lawn care workshop from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Canandaigua Public Works Department, 205 Saltonstall St.

“Healthy Lawns, Healthy Lake: A Workshop for Landowners” will include presentations by Frank Rossi and Russ Welser. Attendees will learn practical strategies to reduce the amount of pesticides and fertilizers they need while maintaining a high-quality lawn.

Call 585-394-5030 or visit info@canandaigualakeassoc.org for information.