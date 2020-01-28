State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54th District, recently announced over $9 million in funding to support infrastructure repair and improvement across the region after extreme weather storms.

Locally, $1.6 million will renew Route 14A from the Yates County line to Routes 5 & 20 in Ontario County, $625,000 will renew Route 245/365 in the town of Middlesex in Yates County, and $1.4 million will renew Route 318 from Route 14 to Route 44 in Seneca and Ontario counties.

“These projects are critical to supporting our agricultural communities,” said Jack Marren, Ontario County chairman. “These road projects will enhance commuter and student safety, as well as the safety of the visitors to our Finger Lakes region.”