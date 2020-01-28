State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54th District, recently announced over $9 million in funding to support infrastructure repair and improvement across the region after extreme weather storms.

Locally, $1.2 million will renew Route 33 from Route 237 to the Monroe County line and Route 33A from Route 33 to Interstate 490 in Genesee County, $2.1 million will renew Route 36 from Route 383 to the village of Churchville in Monroe County, and $709,000 will renew Route 31F from Turk Hill Road to the Wayne County line in Monroe County.

“These projects are critical to supporting our agricultural communities,” said Jack Marren, Ontario County chairman. “These road projects will enhance commuter and student safety, as well as the safety of the visitors to our Finger Lakes region.”